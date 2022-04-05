KTHM college students win 16 medals

NASHIK: Students of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s KT.H.M. College, Nashik, won a total of 16 medals at the All India Inter University Sailing (Canoeing and Kayaking) Championship recently held at the world-famous ‘Sukne Lake’ in Chandigarh.

A total of four players represented Savitribai Phule Pune University at the inter-university competition. By winning eight gold, four silver, and four bronze medals, the students maintained the university’s tradition of winning gold medals at the event; and due to their efforts, the university stood at the first runner-up position in the canoeing event.

College players Yogesh Nehere, Ankush Bendkoli, Akash Thamke and Krishna Lilke defeated Punjab University, Chandigarh and Kerala University in the final round to win the first gold medal in the 1000 metre Canoeing Four event. They also won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals in the Dragon Boat competition.

General Secretary Mrs. Nilimatai Pawar, President Tushar Shewale, Speaker Manikrao Boraste, Secretary Dr Sunil Dhikale, Deputy Speaker Raghonana Ahire, Education Officer Dr D.D. Kajle and Principal Dr V.B. Gaikwad congratulated the winners. Canoeing Kayaking coach Samadhan Gawli, Yogesh Labhade, Sports Director Prof. Sopan Jadhav, Dr Yogesh Gangurde, Prof. Kailas Lavand, and others guided the participants.