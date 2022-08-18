Krishna temples gear up for Janmashtami

NASHIK: Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated today. While the city prepares to celebrate the many moods of Lord Krishna, there are some events that have already begun at famous ISKCON and Muralidhar temples in the city. On this day, people decorate their home to celebrate Lord Krishna birthday and according to Indian rituals. This day people dress up their children to make the festival memorable and enjoyable and give them a look like Radha and Krishna. This festival is celebrated vastly in Mathura and Vrindavan which is birth place of Lord Krishna.
Lord Krishna is famous for his quotes, thoughts for decision making, positive thinking, spiritual and the motivational thoughts. Bhagwat Geeta which is also called Quote book by Lord Krishna, shares various types of thoughts just like how to be calm in some situations from which you are afraid, how to tackle problems, how to be calm when you are in difficult times. Krishna teachings are so relevant for today’s youngsters, his thoughts build confidence, introduces us to our culture and tradition and many more. The shlokas of Lord Krishna tell about human duties, as his thoughts helps to have self-control with our mind and the book Bhagwat Geeta shares a perspective.