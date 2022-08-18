Krishna temples gear up for Janmashtami

Lord Krishna is famous for his quotes, thoughts for decision making, positive thinking, spiritual and the motivational thoughts. Bhagwat Geeta which is also called Quote book by Lord Krishna, shares various types of thoughts just like how to be calm in some situations from which you are afraid, how to tackle problems, how to be calm when you are in difficult times. Krishna teachings are so relevant for today’s youngsters, his thoughts build confidence, introduces us to our culture and tradition and many more. The shlokas of Lord Krishna tell about human duties, as his thoughts helps to have self-control with our mind and the book Bhagwat Geeta shares a perspective.