Kotamgaon Gram Panchayat to work on solar power

Kotamgaon Gram Panchayat has been successful in continuous follow-up with the Zilla Parishad. Their innovative initiative to run all the Gram Panchayat office’s electrical equipment through solar energy is being appreciated by various officials. The panchayat has enhanced its reputation by winning various awards at the central level, state level and taluka level because of its continuous efforts to implement various government schemes at the local level.

Due to the lack of an industrial area or any other financial source, the annual income of the panchayat is minimal. Therefore, it gets difficult for the officials to pay the panchayat office’s bill. As the entire work is online, the computer needs a continuous power supply. Even lights, fans, CCTV cameras, RO plant, and the school needs a 24-hour power supply. Panchayat was finding it difficult to pay the monthly bill.

Therefore, with the aid of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi of Zilla Parishad and Dhas Saheb of the agriculture department, a solar system with battery backup has been installed, and the panchayat office will run on solar power completely. Yet again, the panchayat has impressed everyone with its unique initiative.

"The panchayat can experiment and put forward innovative initiatives with the support of the state government and villagers. For a public service, all we need is cooperation and support from the officials and villagers."

- Balasaheb Mhaske, Sarpanch, Kotamgaon Gram Panchayat