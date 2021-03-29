Konkan Railway may bid for Nashik-Pune rail line

<p>NASHIK: The central and state governments have given their nod to the much-awaited Nashik-Pune Semi-High Speed Rail Line. With this, decks cleared for the construction of a new rail line. Some companies are ready for this rail line construction, and the reputed company Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd has shown its willingness to get the job done.</p>.<p>Considering the company’s experience in this field, a letter has been submitted to Chief Secretary of the Ministry, Ashish Kumar Singh, asking him to get the job. Nashik-Pune-Mumbai are important cities, and as per the demand of traders, business communities, and industrialists, there should be a railway connecting to these cities. If Nashik and Pune get connected with a rail link, the industries will flourish, giving a boost to development. \r\n\r\nMP Hemant Godse has been working on this railway project for the last few years. Due to his continuous pursuit, the central and state governments have recently approved the Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed Rail Line. The project will cost Rs 16,000 crore, of which the state government will provide 20 per cent and the central government 60 per cent from the share capital of various companies. As a result, it is expected that the work on the project will begin soon. \r\n\r\nAs the construction work of the Nashik-Pune railway line is the biggest, everyone’s attention is focused on who will get this contract. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has extensive experience in building railways and tracks through tunnels in the Konkan coast and mountain valleys. The company has built tunnels for the railways on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at very rough locations.\r\n\r\n Apart from this, railway lines have been successfully constructed in high mountain valleys like Jammu and Kashmir. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Konkan Railway, has initiated written efforts with the state and Central Government to get the company to construct the Nashik-Pune Semi High Speed Railway. He stated in a letter to the government that he is confident that the project will get completed at minimum cost and on time.</p>