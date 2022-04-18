Konkan Hapus being exported to US via Lasalgaon

NASHIK: The outbreak of the corona has affected agricultural exports for the past two years. Due to the reduction in the prevalence of corona, the export of Konkan Hapus Mango, which is known as the king of fruits, has started for the United States via Lasalgaon.

Hapus (Alphonso), Kesar and Badam varieties of mango were irradiated at Bhabha Atomic Research Center here and from the very first container, three tons of mangoes in 950 boxes were exported to USA. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly in the global market due to its taste, pleasant fragrance and vibrant colour. After taking the lead in exporting quality grapes and onions, Lasalgaon in Nashik district is now emerging as a mango export hub.

There was a big concern about what will happen to Alphonso mango when the European Union in 2013 had imposed export ban (from India)) citing reason of the outbreak of a fruit-fly disease. But now that worries are gone forever. Over the last few years, due to strict adherence to the criteria set by the US, Indian Hapus mangoes are in higher demand in the markets of US and Australia.

From April 12 to July 20, the center in Lasalgaon will undertake food irradiation process on behalf of Mumbai-based Agro Search company. The project was set up for onions at the Agricultural Production Research Center at Lasalgaon, which was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on October 31, 2002 in Lasalgaon. However, it is now being exported by irradiating only spices and mangoes.

The major varieties of mangoes exported to America are Hapus, Kesar, Dasheri, Benganapalle and Langada. After completing the radiation process on the mango at Lasalgaon, the Hapus will be exported to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, California and New York.

Irradiation process

At the center of Lasalgaon, the storage capacity of mangoes is increased by irradiating 400 to 700 Gy of Gamma rays. This not only prolongs the ripening process of mango, but also destroys the pests in the coyote. This process is considered to be very effective in controlling the pests. This process is done without the use of heat, which helps in maintaining the taste and freshness of the mango.

Export of Indian mango to US since 2007

Year - Tonnes

2007 - 157

2008 - 275

2009 - 121

2010 - 96

2011 - 85

2012 - 210

2013 - 281

2014 - 275

2015 - 328

2016 - 560

2017 - 600

2018 - 580

2019 - 685