Knowledge Wall created at Chandgiri

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: An experimental teacher at Zilla Parishad school, Chandgiri, Nashik taluka, Dattu Karwal has, in a unique educational initiative, created a ‘Wall of Wisdom’ or ‘Dnyanabhint’ for the underprivileged students of Class Ist to VIIth as well as for adult illiterates using the empty walls of the school. </p>.<p>For this purpose, the empty space at the bottom and top of the blackboard of school has been used, creating an educational environment in the classroom. The students are taking interest in education as if they are enjoying a game. The initiative was recently launched at Chandgiri. The ‘ Wall of Wisdom’ initiative includes a variety of educational tools. </p><p>These include the electronic strip under the mathematics address bar and the visualization, reinforcement, and address bar under the stripboard. With the development of the new educational tools, the walls of the Zilla Parishad school in Chandgiri are now being used to teach students. That is why this initiative, which imparts knowledge to school children and adult illiterates, has been dubbed as ‘Knowledge-Based Educational Innovation Initiative’. </p><p>Class Ist and IInd are the foundation of school life. Karwal said that the wall initiative was created to ensure that children’s love for the study is maintained; children are free from over-indulgence in mobile and TV, and lessons they learned should remain forever in their memory. </p><p>Teachers Karwal has been guided and assisted by Yogesh Sonawane, senior lecturer of DIET Nashik, Bhausaheb Thackeray, taluka group education officer, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Prakash Vaishnav, education extension officer, Valmik Hinge, head of the centre, Yashwant Raising, subject expert, and Indira Nagre. The initiative was inaugurated by Nashik Panchayat Samiti member Ujwala Jadhav. Yogesh Sonawane, Bhausaheb Thackeray, and Bhausaheb Jagtap. Parents and students were also present on the occasion.</p>