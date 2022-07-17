Know your emoticons!

Emojis have been used since the beginning of the internet and have evolved through the years. These are small digital images or icons used to express an idea or an emotion. We often use emojis to convey our feelings. There’s a particular emoji for most of those emotions. The father of emojis is the emoticon, a pictorial representation of facial expressions using characters like punctuations, numbers and letters. In 2014, the founder of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge created World Emoji Day. July 17 was chosen to commemorate the day as the iconic red and black Apple calendar emoji was launched on this day in 2002.

World Emoji Day has huge significance as emojis are needed in day-to-day life. Many emotions and gestures cannot be expressed in words through typed messages, and these emojis help us to do that.

Celebrating World Emoji Day is fun, and it offers limitless creative opportunities. You can tell an entire story in emojis without using a single word and share them with your friends. You can also use emojis to play games of Guess What? Find the odd man out, recognise movies or songs’ names through emojis etc, as the creativity is endless.

In 2016 Emojipedia launched its first Emoji Awards, and it has been continuing since. Every year, the voting for Emoji Awards starts a week before World Emoji Day on Twitter, and people select their favourable emojis through polling. There are four categories of awards, namely The Most Popular New Emoji, The Most Anticipated Emoji, Emoji which best sums up the year and Lifetime Achievement Emoji. Last year many emoji lovers voted for the Emoji Awards 2021 on a social media site, and the winners are mentioned below.

Heart on fire got the title ‘The Most Popular New Emoji 2021’ while melting face received ‘Most Anticipated Emoji 2021’. Syringe was honoured with ‘Most 2021 Emoji (Emoji that best sums up 2021)’ and a loudly crying face with ‘Lifetime Achievement 2021’. The winners of Emoji Awards 2022 will be announced today.

-Ishika Patel, Intern at Deshdoot Times