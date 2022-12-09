Deshdoot Times

Kite bird rescued

Kite bird rescued
Abhishek Vibhandik

Nashik

By the alertness of a school student, a kite bird has been successfully rescued in the Sarda Circle area of the city. At the National Urdu High School in the Sarda Circle area here yesterday around 4:30 PM, a student of the school, Anas Parvez, noticed a kite bird stuck in a Manja on a tree.

He immediately informed the sports teacher of the school, Nadine Shaikh. They in turn informed the municipal fire brigade which conducted the rescue operation. The efforts bore fruit. the trapped kite bird was saved.

Firefighters Nana Gangurde, SB Khatib, teachers and students of Kadam School took efforts to rescue the bird.

teacher
sarda circle
manja
Nylon manja
school student
kite bird
National Urdu High School
muncipal fire brigade

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com