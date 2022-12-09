Kite bird rescued

Nashik
By the alertness of a school student, a kite bird has been successfully rescued in the Sarda Circle area of the city. At the National Urdu High School in the Sarda Circle area here yesterday around 4:30 PM, a student of the school, Anas Parvez, noticed a kite bird stuck in a Manja on a tree.
He immediately informed the sports teacher of the school, Nadine Shaikh. They in turn informed the municipal fire brigade which conducted the rescue operation. The efforts bore fruit. the trapped kite bird was saved.
Firefighters Nana Gangurde, SB Khatib, teachers and students of Kadam School took efforts to rescue the bird.