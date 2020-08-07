Kisan Special flagged off from Devlali

Nashik : The special Kisan train Devlali – Danapur Kisan Rail was virtually flagged of by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj presided by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

The train was flagged off at morning 11 from Devlali station. This function was broadcast live on Ministry of Railways Youtube Channel on the following link: https://youtu.be/0F9APGW_ilo.

The Central Railway has started a timetabled Kisan Special parcel express train between Devlali and Danapur. The decision has been taken to increase the transportation of fresh vegetables and other agricultural goods.Farmers can book their vegetables, fruits and other perishables to transport between Devlali to Danapur.

The 00107 Kisan special will left Devlali at 11.00 am on Friday, will arrive Danapur at 4: 45 pm next on Saturday. Kisan special have 10 parcel vans and one luggage cum brake van and will halt at Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar.

The CR has said that more halts can be provided as per demand from farmers.