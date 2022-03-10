Kisan Sabha’s statewide agitation from March 16

NASHIK: The issues regarding electricity, surplus sugarcane stock, and crop insurance are intensifying in the state. Therefore, All India Kisan Sabha, at the meeting of the state council, has decided to stage a statewide agitation from March 16.

In a meeting of Sabha’s state council held at Belapur, farmers’ issues at the national and state level and agitations associated with them were reviewed. Due to the farmers’ continuous protest across the country regarding the three farm laws, the farm laws were repealed. However, the fight for making Minimum Selling Price legal remains incomplete.

Sabha is knuckling down to continue the fight for MSP under the leadership of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Various issues of farmers at the Maharashtra level surfaced at the meeting.

With the consent of the state government, the power distribution company has kick-started a statewide campaign to cut the power supply of farmers to recover outstanding electricity bills from them.

As a result, the crops wither due to the lack of water supply through pumps or irrigation systems. Farmers’ have expressed anguish against this campaign. Other issues like excessive sugarcane, crushing, basic fair and remunerative price payment in instalments, housing, crop insurance, cultivable land registration, etc., have intensified.

Therefore, Kisan Sabha has decided to protest against all these issues in front of all tehsil offices. Dr Ashok Dhawale, J. P. Gavit, Kisan Gujar, Arjun Aade, Umesh Deshmukh, and Dr Ajit Navale provided information in this regard.

Sabha’s demands include