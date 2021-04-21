Kisan Rail transports 17,000 tons from Deolali

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Since the start of India’s first Kisan Railway on August 7, 2020, between Deolali Camp and Danapur, this farmer-friendly parcel train has continued its successful run with the transportation of 17,033 tonnes of perishable agricultural goods through 100 trips. By March 15, 2021, Kisan Rail carried 17,033 tons of perishable agricultural products through 100 trips. During the Corona pandemic, fruits, vegetables, and other essential agricultural items were transported from Deolali, Nashik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, and Khandwa stations. </p>.<p>Kisan Rail has changed the lives of many small farmers in Maharashtra. Their income has increased tremendously, and their standard of living, livelihood received a new fillip. The Deolali-Muzaffarpur Kisan parcel train has started running three days a week. Goods like pomegranate, capsicum, green chillies, ginger, lemon, fish, mixed vegetables are being transported.</p><p> Due to stops at smaller stations and the train's features like low cost, safe transportation, prompt supply, and availability of new markets, the farmers' income has increased, and their standard of living has enriched. This train has transformed small railway stations into large loading hubs of agricultural products.</p><p>“By following the Covid protocol, farmers should pack the goods and bring them to their nearest railway parcel office; attach Aadhar card copy with it. Farmers, cargo aggregators, traders, market committees, and loaders should contact the Chief Parcel Supervisor at the nearest railway station to avail the facility,” appealed Central Railway. Due to the increasing response of farmers, such farmers’ trains have been started across the country in the past year.</p>