Kisan Rail to run six days a week

The Railway Minister launched the country’s first special Kisan Express from Deolali to Danapur, (Bihar). With the start of the train, vegetables and other agricultural produce are being sent to North India. Many farmers are taking advantage of the train and are sending their agricultural produce to other states.

Considering the fact that the agriculture produce in large quantity, Chawla was taking follow up with the railway ministry through District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLA Saroj Ahire and MP Godse. Accordingly, the railway ministry started to run the train four days a week. However, agriculture produce is left despite of this, there were efforts to run the train six days a week. Accordingly, the general manager of Central Railway Anilkumar Lahoti and circle manager S S kedia approved the demand and conveyed to Chawla informing him that the sixth train will start running from August 23.

"The first Kisan Express from Deolali to Danapur was started through MP Hemant Godse. The train received a huge response. The sixth train is starting from August 23 to carry more agricultural produce of the farmers."- Ratan Chawla