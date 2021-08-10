Kisan Rail to run four days a week

DEOLALI CAMP: The first Kisan Rail, started from Deolali to Danapur and Muzaffarpur, due to the initiative of MP Hemant Godse, completes one year today. During the year, 16,500 metric tons of agricultural commodities have been transported from the district to other states, and farmers have received a subsidy of Rs 3.25 crore on fare. Considering the need of farmers, the train will run four days a week instead of three days.

MP Godse, in presence of various dignitaries, inaugurated the train as per the new schedule at 10 a.m. yesterday. Last year, Godse came up with the concept of the Kisan Railway for transporting agricultural goods and boosting the farmers’ income. The Nashik district earned a revenue of Rs 9.16 crore in a year.

A total of 5,000 tonnes of agricultural produce was transported from Deolali station, leading to a revenue of Rs. 2.50 crore for farmers. From Nashik Road and Manmad, the train transported 6000 tonnes and 5,500 tonnes of agricultural produce respectively, generating a total revenue of Rs. 4.50 crore.

The farmers, along with NCP district vice-president Ratan Chawla and with the help of MP Hemant Godse, had demanded the Railway Ministry to start the train four days a week to prevent goods’ stockpiling at the station. The fourth train in a week was also approved after the railway authorities submitted a fact-wise report in this regard.

Demand for trains on new routes

After witnessing the overwhelming response to the Kisan Rail and to avoid stockpiling of goods, Ratan Chawla demanded from MP Godse and Railway officials to start a new Kisan Rail between Deolali to Guwahati and Deolali to Kolkata. Replying to the demand for a daily Kisan train from Deolali to Danapur train, MP Godse said that he would take up the matter with the Railway Minister and officials.