Kisan Rail receiving good response

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Since launching of August 7, 2020, India's first Kisan Rail has now become a trendsetter as it now runs three days a week between Deolali and Muzaffarpur.</p>.<p>Kisan Railway is also getting good response and a total of 5,223 tons of goods were transported in 19 rounds till October 2.</p><p>The Kisan Rail transports perishable agricultural goods like fish, pomegranate, capsicum, green chillies, ginger, lemon, ice fish and other produce. <br><br>Around 2,039 tonnes of pomegranates, 1,303 tonnes of mixed vegetables and other items were transported in this period. <br><br>The new facility for booking of agricultural products in Kisan Rail has been installed at Sangola, Modlimb, Belwandi, Belapur and Kopargaon stations in the Solapur division along with the installation of POS machines, which facilitates business and quick transactions for the benefit of the farmers.</p>