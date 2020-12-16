Kisan Rail helping villages to get market

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Indian Railways’ most popular Kisan Rail trains transporting fresh vegetables and fruits to different parts of the country; having stoppages at smaller stations, are helping small and marginal farmers to get better profit margin from their farm produce. It also reduces wastage, safe and quick delivery with cheaper transportation cost thereby, truly transforming and enriching their livelihood. </p>.<p>The Kisan Rail has not only transformed the livelihood of the farmers but also transformed the smaller railway stations into major farm produce loading hubs. The stoppage at small stations facilitated farmers to load their perishable farm produce like Pomegranates, Guava, Custard Apple, Banana and other fruits, vegetables and fish for transportation to various parts of India. </p><p>The farmers of the region around the Central Railways Bhusawal and Mumbai division stations are benefiting with an increased margin of profit due to the loading of their farm produce onto the Kisan Rail. Farmer Vijay Labade says, “The fruits are transported in large quantities, fresh delivery in quick time with very low cost. </p><p>I am overwhelmed and thankful to Indian Railways for Kisan Rail and request considering more trips of Kisan Special services”. The advent of Kisan Rail and its stoppages at small stations enabling the life of the farmers and their families transformed and also transforming smaller stations into a major farm produce loading hubs.</p>