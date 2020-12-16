Deshdoot Times

Kisan Rail helping villages to get market

Major loading of guava, custard apple, banana, and pomegranates
Kisan Rail helping villages to get market
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
farmers
Deolali Camp
Kisan Rail
increased profit margins
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com