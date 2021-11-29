Kisan Rail completes 800 trips

NASHIK: Central Railway ran its 800th Kisan Rail from Sangola to Muzaffarpur on 28th November 2021. Ensuring access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce, with quick transportation, 50% subsidy, the Kisan Rail brings prosperity, joy, and hope to the farmers of Maharashtra.

Ever since the introduction of the first Kisan Rail, 2,75,761 tonnes of perishables have been transported in 800 trips of Kisan Rail by Central Railway.

Central Railway Kisan Rail, in its 800th trip, transported 207 tonnes of Fruits, Vegetables like Onion, Papaya, Pomegranate, Banana, Indian Plums (Ber), Ginger, and other vegetables from Sangola, Daund, and Yeola towards Danapur, Muzaffarpur in Bihar state. Central Railway had the distinction of running the first Kisan Rail on August 7, 2020, from Devlali.

Pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum, muskmelon, guava, custard apple, ber (Indian Plum) from Solapur region, flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, onions from Ahmednagar and Nashik region, bananas from Solapur district and Bhusaval and Jalgaon region, oranges from Nagpur region and other fruits and vegetables reach distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly and freshly through Kisan Rail enhancing the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with bigger markets, good price for their produce, quick transportation, minimum wastage.

Central Railway presently runs 7 scheduled Kisan Rails from Devlali-Muzaffarpur, Sangola – Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar, Raver-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Savda-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, and Godhani - Adarsh Nagar Delhi and a number of unscheduled Kisan Rails in addition to scheduled Kisan Rails.