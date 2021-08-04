Kisan Express to run four days a week

Nashik: Kisan Express will now be run four days a week from August 9, 2021. MP Hemant Godse took up the issue with the Minister of State Raosaheb Danve. District vice president Ratan Chawla earlier made a demand to run the train four days a week as agricultural produce of farmers was left.

As Hemant Godse has taken up the issue through Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve, the train will run four days a week from August 9. The Railway Minister launched the country’s first special Kisan Express from Deolali to Danapur, (Bihar).

With the start of the train, vegetables and other agricultural produce are being sent to North India. Many farmers are taking advantage of the train and are sending their agricultural produce to other states. Considering the fact that the agriculture produce in large quantity, Chawla was taking follow up with the railway ministry through District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, MLA Saroj Ahire and MP Godse.

MP Godse discussed the matter with Minister Danve and immediately got the demand approved. Accordingly, the general manager of Central Railway has sent a letter to Chawla informing him that the fourth train will start running from August 9.

As a result, the train will run for four days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. With the start of the additional train, 560 metric tonnes of agricultural produce can be sent to north India. Chawla, Sudam Waje and others have also demanded to start a separate Kisan Express from Deolali to Kolkata.