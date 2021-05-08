Kin of victims receive Rs 5L ex-gratia

NASHIK: The kin of those who died in the oxygen leak incident at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital have got Rs. 5 lakh each from Nashik Municipal corporation, civic sources said on Thursday. On April 21, 22 Covid patients died after oxygen supply was disrupted because the oxygen tank started leaking. The state government immediately formed an inquiry committee led by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

It also announced Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased in the oxygen leak incident. The Nashik Municipal corporation too announced giving the same amount. Last week, the district administration give cheques of Rs. 5 lakh to the relatives of the 16 dead patients. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has sent the cheques to the home and said the rest would soon get the cheques, sources added.