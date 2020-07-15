Kilbil School launches online library

Nashik: Kilbil School has perhaps become the first school in Nasik to introduce new e-library facility for its students and parents.

This unique initiative was taken under the competent guidance of the school management, Principal Sr. Flora and the school librarian Mrs. Rupa Fernandes.

Principal of Kilbil St. Joseph's High School, Sr. Floropia Borges termed the launching as historic while introducing the new E-Library for its students and parents.

This idea is largely welcomed by both the students and the parents alike. It will surely boost the reading habits of everyone in this hour of pandemic. This new project of E-Library is the best gift for all to fruitfully spend time, the principal said.

"In the recent times when the habit of book reading is becoming outdated, this new inventiveness of E- Library will surely provide a great boost to this redundant habit of book reading. It’s a great thrust in the field of education against all odds," adds Sr. Floropia Borges while giving her good wishes for many more such new and innovative projects in future.