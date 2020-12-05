Khot to stage agitation on Dec 6

Nashik: Rayat Kranti Sanghatana will stage agitation in support of new agriculture bill on December 6 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, stated farmer leader Sadabhau Khot who interacted with media person at Government Rest House on Friday. With implementation of new agriculture bill farmer has right to sell his agriculture produce to anyone and anywhere, he added.

Khot has alleged that the ongoing agitation in Delhi is misleading the farmers. He also said that the agitation in Delhi was motivated by political parties.

It is in the interest of some politicians that a separate system should not be set up to sell farm produce by farmers. In Punjab, the central government pays all the guaranteed purchase amount of agriculture produce to the state government. Some politicians make money by manipulating in this. They are opposing the new agriculture law as their malpractice will be ended, he has also alleged.

Khot on the occasion slammed Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty. He said, “Shetty supported freeing of vegetables from regulation and ending of middleman system. He is now opposing. As this agriculture bill is like what Sharad Joshi had wanted, it is beneficial for us. Those who are working for market committees and agents are opposing the new agriculture bill.”

Rice purchase centres have been started in Punjab. Farmers will be benefitted if there is more competition. Only 6% agriculture produce is purchased on the basis of minimum support price. Prime Minister had already made it clear that there would be no change in the new bill, Khot has stated.

On defeat in state legislature elections he will not think about defeat as he did not think that it affect other election results.