Kharjul inspects proposed bus depot at Nashik Road

Nikhil Pardeshi
Nashik: The chairperson of Nashik Road divisional ward committee Jayashri Kharjul inspected the site of proposed bus depot at Nashik Road. She was accompanied by city engineer Sanjay Ghuge, C B Aher and deputy engineer Nilesh Sali.

Corporators Kharjul, Santosh Salve and Pandit Aware were taking efforts to bring a new project in east division of Nashik Road.

When there was a issue of NMC city bus parking, Kharujul informed about the land in survey number 246 in her ward. Bus depot and bus stop will be constructed on this 10-acre of land. 60 and 18-metre DP roads will be constructed here.

Nitin Kharjul, Gorakh Kharjul and others were also present on the occasion.

