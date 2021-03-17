Kharif crop loans worth Rs 2,300 cr disbursed

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: District collector Suraj Mandhare on Tuesday informed that district administration has collectively disbursed crop loan worth Rs 2,300— Rs 959 crore more than the amount disbursed last year during Kharif season. This was the highest Kharip crop loan disbursal in the last four years, he added. A meeting to make planning for credit supply for the financial year 2021-22 was held at the central hall in the district collectorate.</p>.<p>Bank officials were present for the meeting. The district lead bank manager Ardhendu Shekhar, zonal assistant general manager of State Bank of India Safal Tripathi, deputy district registrar Satish Khare, chief executive officer of Nashik District Central Cooperative bank Satish Pingale were among those higher officials of banks who were present on the occasion.</p><p> District Collector Mandhare further said that while reviewing crop loan disbursal in the last four years, additional Rs 959 crore crop loan was disbursed in the district till February 28, 2021, than the previous year. Though crop loan in highest number has been disbursed in the district, the figure may be increased considering farm related works. </p><p>Farmers should repay the loan in time or renew their current loan to avail of the interest return benefit. This will help in providing momentum to credit supply in the district and there will be all-round growth in farming in the district. Banks should also fix a real. </p><p>He further said banks should also set a realistic target, which will reflect the district’s crop loan requirements as well as the objectives given to the banks and will be effective for microanalysis for the coming financial year 2021-2022. The objective should be to increase the number of branches, propagation and mobility, land under cultivation and crop production and motivate the farmers for new technologies.</p>