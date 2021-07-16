Khairai fort needs a facelift to spur tourism

NASHIK: The neglected Shivera Khairai fort near Harsul in Nashik district is deteriorating day by day. The fort has been badly damaged and needs to be taken care of by the government. Nashik district has inherited many forts. But the condition of many groups has deteriorated. Near Harsul, the Khairai fort, which bears witness to the ancient history of Shiva, stands tall. But Khairai fort, which looks elevated from a distance, has been demolished from the inside.

The bastion of Khairai fort has collapsed and the gun is in a state of disrepair while the water tank is in a state of disrepair. The fort can be reached from Thanapada, Sathecha Pada, Umberpada, Khairai Pali, Behad Pada and other foothill villages. Machi Pada is one of them and is at the foot of Khairai fort. However, the entrance of the fort is in a very bad condition. Waghera fort is well known in Trimbakeshwar taluka, but Khairai fort has not yet reached the tourists. The fort is deprived of development due to neglect. Tourists as well as local villagers are demanding that the government should look after stop deteriorating condition of the fort.