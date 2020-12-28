Khadse admits receipt of ED notice

Nashik (Jalgaon): Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse said on Saturday that he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) directing him to appear at its Mumbai office on Dec 30 for a probe into an old land deal case.



"I have received the Enforcement Directorate notice on Saturday. I am ready to face the notice on Wednesday in Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED," said senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse.



Khadse, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top leader in the state, quit the party after 40 years on Oct 23 to join the Nationalist Congress Party, said he would fully cooperate with the ED in its probe.



Earlier, while talking to media, he had said that he has heard from multiple sources that some notice from the ED is on the way, and it was concerning the Bhosari land deal in Pune.



After joining the NCP, Khadse who had issued a veiled warning to the BJP in October saying that “if they have the ED, I have the CD” – said he was “mentally prepared to face a probe by any agency” since he has not committed any wrongdoing.

