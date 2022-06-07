'Keep medicine stock, oxygen system, manpower ready'

NASHIK: Ahead of monsoon, the District Disaster Control Authority has issued guidelines to Health Department to be prepared with adequate medicine stock, oxygen system and manpower. It has also directed to take Covid-19 preventive measurers.

“During the monsoon season, preventive measures should be taken to prevent the spread of communicable diseases like Covid-19. Necessary stocks of medicines, manpower and oxygen system should be kept ready for the purpose,” instructed by the District Disaster Control Authority to the Health Department.

As instructed by the authority, manpower should be made available during monsoon season by determining division-wise responsibilities. Also plan to make full time ambulance service available at the scene along with necessary medicines and adequate medical facilities and medical team.

Depending on the severity of the incident and the spread of the disease, teams should be appointed to organise a well-equipped medical camp on the spot.

Care should be taken to ensure that the Covid vaccination campaign is not affected during the rainy season. Alternative arrangements should be planned for evacuation citing possibility of heavy rains and storm.

The oxygen system in the quarantine centres should be up to date. There should be battery backup and optional electrical system. Extreme care should be taken not to affect the patient service due to excessive rainfall, the authority instructed.

In addition, all hospitals should be cleaned, drinking water samples should be checked from time to time and an inspection report should be submitted to the authority.

Post mortem report, human body disposal plan should also be prepared. All pre-monsoon training should be imparted to all staff and officers assigned to the spots.

A comprehensive list of charitable organisations providing supplies of vaccine, food, water, sanitation, waste disposal, etc, should be compiled. Planning should be done to maintain adequate blood supply in coordination with the blood banks in the district.