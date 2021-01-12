Keep going: the only mantra to achieve goals

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: “Arise, Awake and stop not till the goal is reached” – Swami Vivekananda. National Youth Day is celebrated every year on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary; to honour one of the greatest spiritual and social leaders. He was very vocal about the importance of youth in the process of nation’s development. </p><p>He always focused on the potential of youth and inspired them to counter the British and attain Independence. He also gave immense importance to the thought process and said that a person can achieve everything with the right mindset. In order to understand how youngsters control their thought process and which icon or quote keeps them going, Deshdoot Times interviewed them.</p>.<div><blockquote> I just say one thing to myself that even this day shall pass. No matter how bad my days are, goods days will come. Life is a mixture of good and bad. While good days keep us happy, bad days make us strong. Having the right mindset is important as it will help the boat sail to the shore.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Suraj Patil</span></div>.<div><blockquote>Whenever I feel low or demotivated, I decide to take a stroll outside. I look at birds, trees, flowers blooming, and small children playing in the park. I take inspiration from them. These plants keep growing every season, even in difficult situations. If a bird’s nest gets destroyed, she starts from the beginning. Life is all about trying and achieving our goals, no matter how difficult the road is.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Tarini Tamrakar</span></div>.<div><blockquote> Listening to music and hanging out with the right set of people can help us in relaxing and restoring faith in ourselves. Whenever I feel low, I listen to soothing music. I love listening to music, especially old songs. They create a positive aura for me and lifts up my mood. Speaking about friends, the right set of friends prove to be fruitful as they motivate me during the bad time</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Nachiket Sachdev</span></div>.<div><blockquote>Whenever I am about to give up, I think about my dreams. I have come so far, and I need to achieve my goal. I will take breaks, fail at times, and even stop working for sometime. However, I get back to work because I have a goal to achieve. I think of that day when I will achieve my goal and become happy. Just thinking of that day keeps me going.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> - Pravesh Kukreja</span></div>