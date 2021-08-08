Keep city clean and beautiful: appeals Bhujbal

Nashik: Citizens along with the municipality should take care that the city of Yeola will always be clean and beautiful. For this, everyone should keep their premises clean, appealed Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Rs 11.66 crore development works in Yeola municipal area under the district planning, basic facilities, public facilities, minority area development programme, which included public works, primary amenities, district level urban development scheme and urban settlement improvement Sche3me in Yeola municipal area. The schemes will be implemented under the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe scheme. Former Zilla Parishad President Radhakisan Sonawane, council chief Bandu Kshirsagar, deputy chief Suraj Patni, Arun Thorat, municipal construction chairman Sheikh Nisar, Yeola market committee administrator chairman Vasant Pawar, Makrand Sonawane, chief officer Sangita Nandurkar, Yeola and other office bearers were present.

On this occasion, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, The development work done in Yeola city area is of a very high standard. We are trying our best to see this when visitors, tourists come. Therefore, the authorities should take care that the newly approved development works should be of excellent quality. “We will do our best to carry out all the development works required for the citizens, but we should make a collective effort to keep it in order,” said Bhujbal.

Even after vaccination, some cases are found. Therefore, even those who have been vaccinated should not be unaware that the mask should be used regularly, strictly following the rules. Bhujbal also inaugurated civic works including construction of wedding hall, library in Samadnagar area, modern e-library with protective walls at Ved colony, concreting of roads, development works under

Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe urban settlement improvement scheme, road asphalting and underground drainage, development of a gymnasium under the golden jubilee urban development campaign, construction of bridge, concreting of roads in Shrikrishna Colony area under special road grant.