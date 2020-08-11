Kashyapi project affected get NMC jobs

NASHIK :

Following agitations by Kashyapi project affected for the last many years, 36 project affected will now get jobs in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

A proposal regarding this has been on the agenda of General Body Meeting that will be held on August 14.

NMC and state irrigation department had jointly constructed Kashyapi dam at Dhodegaon in Nashik tehsil in the year 1991-92. The then Mayor had assured to give a job to single person from 60 farmer families whose farm lands were acquired for the project. Accordingly, 24 persons had been appointed on daily wage basis in July, 1993.

Thereafter, they were permanently appointed in service in Jaunary, 1996 after a proposal regarding this was passed in General Body Meeting in June, 1995. Rest project affected were staging agitations for the last many years for providing jobs to them in NMC as per project agreement draft.

Taking note of an agitation that was staged at dam on August 15 three years ago, government had formed a committee under the additonal chief secretary.

Following discussions over various things, it had been decided to select 36 persons from rest 577 project affected. Accordingly, 36 project affected have now been selected and proposal to give them job as per directions by the District Collector is on the agenda of GBM that will be held on August 14.

The project affected will get pay scale as per 6th Pay Commission. They will get initial basic payment of Rs 5200 for first three years plus grade pay Rs 1800 and dearness allowance on it. Their service will be regularised from fourth year. They will be appointed as ward boys, volvemen and kamathis.