Kapase on anti-corruption committee

Nashik: Nivruti Kapase has been selected by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on the Divisional (Anti) Corruption Committee. Tehsildar of Nashik Anil Donde handed over the letter of appointment to Kapse.



Tushar Nagre, Maruti Bansode, Ganpat Dolse-Patil, Ashok Borade, Madhav Gaidhani, Dilip Navale, Dhavalu Fasale and other office bearers were present on the occasion.



Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, MLA Saroj Ahire, Hiraman Khoskar, former MP Sameer Bhujbal and many other dignitaries congratulated him on this election.