Kapaleshwar temple to get facelift

NASHIK: Kapaleshwar, an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Nashik city and a place of worship for lakhs of devotees, will be renovated soon. This work will continue for 6 to 7 months and it is expected to cost Rs 40 lakh. After Sundar Narayan Mandir in the city, Kapaleshwar temple has now been included in the renovation plan.

It is said that Kapaleshwar is the only temple in the country without Nandi in front of Mahadev. It is one of the sacred Jyotirlingas. Lakhs of devotees flock to this shrine every year for darshan. However, as the temple developed cracks in some places and leakages surfaced during the monsoons, a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting of the temple’s trustees to repair the dome and the auditorium of the temple.

“After the end of the monsoon, part of the dome and Sabha Mandap (assembly hall) of this temple which has been damaged due to cracks and percolation of rainwater will be repaired and renovated and replaced wherever necessary,” said Mandaleshwar Kale, Bhausaheb Gambhire, trustees of Kapaleshwar Mahadev temple. This decision was taken in the presence of Guruv and devotees.

Former mayor Ashok Murtadak, Gurmeet Bagga and a large number of devotees were present on this occasion. Due to the sanctity and historical architecture of the temple, it needs to be restored. This work will continue for 6 to 7 months and it is expected to cost Rs 40 lakh, the trustees added.

