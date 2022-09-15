Kamatwade water issues to be solved in two days: Badgujar

NASHIK: Shiv Sena Metropolitan Chief Sudhakar Badgujar informed the work of connecting a new water channel is in progress and the water issue in Indranagari and Kamatwade areas will be resolved in two days and other basic problems are being followed up immediately.

Indiranagri and Kamtwade areas are suffering from water shortage for the past several days. The roads in this area are full of potholes. Women of this area alleged that one can witness garbage heaps in this area as the sanitation workers are irregular with their work. To curb the water shortage problem and other issues, the residents submitted a memorandum to Shiv Sena Metropolitan Chief Sudhakar Badgujar.

Badgujar took immediate notice of their problems and drew the attention of the municipal corporation to the residents' suffering. Water supply officer Gokul Pagare, Vineet Bidwai of the construction department, Sudhakar Badgujar, other Shiv Sena party members, and local women visited the area and conducted a direct inspection of the problems.

Post the inspection, the officials instructed the staff to take up the work of connecting the water channel immediately, and stated the water issues in the locality will be solved permanently within two days.

Also, these officials ordered the health workers to fix the schedule of Ghantagadi workers and assured women that the cleaning staff will visit regularly to keep the area clean. The immediate action on Badgujar’s behalf provided immediate relief to the residents. Residents of both areas and women thanked Sudhakar Badgujar for the immediate solution to their issues.