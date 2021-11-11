Kalidas to reopen on Saturday after eight months

NASHIK: A popular commercial play will be unveiled at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir in Nashik - eight months after recede in the Covid-19 outbreak and reopening of many other establishments. Kalidas Kalamandir is going to make a new beginning with a record-breaker play, ‘Punha Sahi Re Sahi’ which has become popular in Marathi theater.

Actor Bharat Jadhav’s play Sahi Re Sahi will be performed on Saturday (Nov 13th) at 6 pm. The audience will be able to enjoy the play by following the three-points formula as guidelines against the pandemic.

After the second wave of Corona, the Kalidas Kalamandir was closed from the last week of March due to the government imposing lockdown restrictions. Therefore, in the last two years, in between only three months, the theater was reopened partially somehow. After that, even after getting permission, the play will be allowed with only 50% seating capacity at present.

Speaking at the occasion, Bharat Jadhav, the producer of Sahi Re Sahi, said that the sale of tickets for this experiment, for which he not going to increase the ticket rate, will start from November 10 at Kalidas Kalamandir. Plays outside Mumbai will be a loss for us unless 100 per cent seating capacity is allowed. However, this experiment is necessary to bring the audience away from the theater back to the theater and for those who depend on plays as a whole.