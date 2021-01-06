Kadam fraction withdraws from panchayat polls

Nashik (Ojhar) : Former MLA Anil Kadam's group withdrew its nomination papers on the last day of withdrawal of nominations in the gram panchayat elections. Due to this, 10 seats of Nagarik Aghadi declared elected unopposed. As a result, elections will be held for the remaining seven seats in four wards.



Last month, on December 4, the government's urban development department had decided to promote 13 gram panchayats in the state. It had also included the village of Ojhar in the list.



Initially, the two panels were seen fighting in a straight line, but all the Shiv Sena candidates boycotted the election and withdrew their nominations. Therefore, a total of ten candidates from five wards have been elected unopposed. While in ward numbers 2,4,5 and 6, the election programme has been announced for seven seats.



The Dindori pattern



After the conversion of Dindori gram Paynchayat into a nagar panchayat in 2015, all the citizens of the village had boycotted the gram panchayat elections. Therefore, in six months, the government expedited the process and the nagar panchayat had came into force.



In the case of Ojhar, however, the Anil Kadam group withdrew and decided to contest the municipal council elections directly. Ten candidates from the Yatin Kadam Group were elected unopposed while one group decided to stay in the fray