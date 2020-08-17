Junnar Pattern likely from next month

NASHIK :

While the initiative to create leopards awareness through the Junnar Pattern to resolve leopards and human conflicts in Darna Valley is showing signs of stagnation due to lack of funds.

For the initiative, help of organisations working for wildlife conservation will be sought. With the senior forest officials paying special attention to this initiative, it is likely that the campaign will start by raising funds within a month. Therefore, it will be convenient to prevent leopard and human conflict in the valley, the forest department has expressed optimistically.



There have been nine leopard attacks in the valley so far and five people have died tragically. For the last one and a half months, 12 leopards in the area have been trapped, including six male and six female leopards.



Meanwhile, the forest department is trying to reduce leopard and human conflict in Donwade, Babhaleshwar, Palse, Chandgiri, Chadegaon, Jakhori, Samangaon, Chincholi and Rahuri areas of Daranakhora.



Wildlife researchers were also called in last month to study the habitat and conflict of leopards here. Since then, action has been taken to implement the 'Junnar pattern'. It was first reported that the initiative was being delayed due to the closure of schools and colleges. After that, there was a discussion among the forest officials that the proposal was stalled due to lack of funds.



However, now the senior forest officials themselves have informed that the initiative will be launched within the next month. The office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, including Nashik West, is continuously following up on this.

Throughout the year, wildlife researchers will be camping in Darna river basin and this initiative will create 'leopard ambassadors' in schools and colleges. These volunteers will carry out special responsibilities for wildlife conservation. This pattern has been successful in Junnar and it will also be an effective 'measure' on the conflict in Nashik, said a senior forest official.