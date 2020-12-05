Deshdoot Times

Junnar Pattern implementation hits roadblock

Awareness needed for increasing human-leopard conflict
Junnar Pattern implementation hits roadblock
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Forest department
Junnar Pattern
Human leopard conflict
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com