Junnar Pattern implementation hits roadblock

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> The Junnar pattern got announced in July to reduce the human-leopard conflict in villages situated along the Darna Valley. However, even after six months, the pattern has not been implemented due to shortage of funds. </p>.<p>The proposal sent by the forest department has caught in red-tapism. The start of sugar factories has added to the woes of the forest department. During the lockdown, the encounters between human and leopard in the area of Darna valley had increased, especially in Donwade, Babhaleshwar, Palse, Chandgiri, Chadegaon, Jakhori, Samangaon, Chincholi, Rahuri, and other nearby villages.</p><p>There were about 12 leopard attacks recorded, in which four people were killed. Thereafter, the forest department trapped 11 leopards from the Nashik forest reserve, and the Sinnar forest reserve.</p><p>The forest department started efforts to reduce the human-leopard conflict. The year-round wildlife awareness programme, i.e. Junnar Pattern was supposed to create ‘leopard messengers’ in schools and colleges. The volunteers will carry out special responsibilities for wildlife conservation under this campaign. However, the proposal is stalled due to the lack of funds. There are signs that the initiative will be delayed further as schools and colleges are closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.</p>