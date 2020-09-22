Junior Mental Maths Championship: Nashik boy Aryan wins Gold
Becomes only Indian to have won a medal in two events

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

10-year-old Aryan Shukla from Nashik has won a Gold medal in the World Junior Mental Maths Championship held in Germany and has clinched the world title.

...
