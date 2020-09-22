Junior Mental Maths Championship: Nashik boy Aryan wins Gold

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>10-year-old Aryan Shukla from Nashik has won a Gold medal in the World Junior Mental Maths Championship held in Germany and has clinched the world title.</p>.<p>Representing the Indian team at the age of just 10, Aryan has won the world's most difficult mental maths event, beating 65 competitors from different countries.<br><br>The World Junior Mental Maths Championship is held annually in Germany. This year the championship was held online on the backdeop of the Corona.<br><br>A total of 65 contestants had participated in the under-12 age group. It was participated by mental calculators from India, Bulgaria, UAE, South Africa, Serbia, Algeria, Bosnia and from many other countries. Aryan had participated in the championship under the guidance of Eusebius Noronha (Genius Kid India), a renowned coach from India.<br><br>He was playing in Group A in the qualifying round. A total of 12 questions were asked one after the other, each of which had to be answered immediately in just 15 seconds through a "zoom" meeting online. The Nashilk lad answered all the 12 questions correctly and got 50 marks out of 50 to reach the final.<br><br>In the final round, a total of 12 best competitors were selected from 65 players in five groups.<br></p><p>15 questions were asked for 25 seconds each. Aryan proved his undisputed dominance by scoring 70 out of 70 points by answering all the questions correctly and pulled the world title for India. In just a few seconds, a variety of very difficult math questions were asked in this competition.<br><br>Competitors had to deal with a number of problems such as cube roots of 9 to 12 digits, square roots of 57214096, multiplication of large numbers, division, addition, subtraction and fractions.<br><br>Aryan has been training Mental Maths at Genius Kid since he was 6 years old. He undergone training under the guidance of head coach Eusebius Noronha and Nitin Jagtap from Nashik.<br><br>Aryan had set two world records by winning 7 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals at the 2018 Memoriad Mental Maths Open Championship held in Turkey.<br><br>Last month, at the Mental Calculation World Championships 2020 in London, Aryan had won a Bronze medal in the under-17 junior category, becoming the youngest medalist in the championship's 23-year history.<br><br>Now, after winning a Gold medal in Germany, Aryan is the only Indian to have won a medal in both the events.<br></p>