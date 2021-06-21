June 30: Deadline to submit the application

NASHIK: Schools and colleges have been closed for the last one and a half years, making it difficult for students to apply for scholarships. Against this backdrop, the state government has given students a deadline till June 30 to apply for scholarships online through the ‘Maha-DBT’ system. Regular students of the academic year 2020-21 and students of the academic year 2019-20 will have the opportunity to re-apply.

Schemes like Government of India Scholarship, tuition fee and examination fee, scholarship scheme for vocational courses and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship are implemented for students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Class and Economically Backward Class categories.

The ‘Maha-DBT’ portal has been operational since December 3, 2020 for the submission of applications for various scholarship schemes for the academic year 2020-21. Also, the opportunity of re-application has been made available for the previous academic year. Principals of all colleges in the district have announced the schedule for the academic year 2020-21. The number of online application forms on the MahaDBT portal should be increased for students in various categories.

It has also been suggested to check the applications of eligible students pending on college-level login and send them immediately to the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare of the concerned district. Meanwhile, the deadline for scholarship applications is June 30, after which the deadline will not be extended, the social welfare department said.

Responsibility on principals

If the eligible students of the college are deprived of the benefits of the Government of India Scholarship, tuition fee and examination fee, scholarship scheme for vocational courses and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Merit Scholarship the entire responsibility has been entrusted to the Principals. If the eligible student is deprived of the scholarship, action will be taken against the concerned principal.

The principal should inform about the scholarship application to the students admitted to the college. They should be informed about filling up the scholarship application online on the Maha-DBT portal. The principal and students of the college should note that this extension is final. - Bhagwan Veer, Regional Deputy Commissioner, social welfare dept, Nashik