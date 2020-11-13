Journalism being strangled under BJP rule: Rahul

<p><strong>New Delhi</strong></p><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over the killing of journalist Parag Bhuiyan in Assam and alleged that journalism that exposes corruption in the BJP-ruled states is being silenced.</p> .<p>A couple of days ago also the Congress leader raising the issue of the journalist's murder had said, 'UP journalist Vinay Tiwari was badly thrashed by BJP goons. Talking of rights, thought was to ask whether rights were only for a selective few journalists ,or also for the victims'.</p>.<div><blockquote>Journalist who exposed BJP corruption by BJP leaders was found murdered in suspicious circumstances'. My condolences to his family. Be it MP or UP , in the states ruled by BJP true journalism is being strangled while those who put up spectacles are being protected.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Rahul Gandhi</span></div>