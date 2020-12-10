Joint action to ensure plastic ban implementation

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will now take coordinated efforts to ensure strict implementation of plastic ban. Those who are found using the banned plastic will be fined. NMC has collected a fine of Rs 2.95 lakh in 56 cases in the period between April and November 26, 2020.</p>.<p>It has been decided to take a joint action considering the large scale use of banned plastic. As a part of this, those shops involve in selling of banned plastic will be raided. In addition, action will also be taken against those industrial units manufacturing this plastic. NMC had ranked third in the state among smart cities under the Swachhata Abhiyan and had stood 13th in the country. </p><p>NMC had fallen short to get into the first top ten cleanest cities. It had received fewer points as construction debris was dumped on public spaces in the city. Noting this, Municipal Commissioner Jadhav has undertaken a drive against those dumping the construction debris on public places and along the roads. Those who found dumping the construction debris are facing penal action. Those who create debris will now have to pay Rs 800 per tonne for NMC to dump it. In case of violation, a ten-fold fine will be recovered from the concerned.</p><p> After razing old construction, debris gets dumped along the road. Taking this into account, NMC is acting against those dumping the construction debris anywhere. NMC has collected a fine over Rs 2,20 lakh in the form of service charge and fine against those found dumping construction debris. As there is no facility available to make process on construction debris and its management, Nashik city had ranked lower in the Swachhata Abhiyan. Considering this, the NMC is setting up a project for the management of construction debris.</p>