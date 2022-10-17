Job fair for 1000 posts from today

Nashik

For educated unemployed candidates in the district, a job fair to recruit 1000 posts for various technicals trades in different establishments is being organised from today in association with District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Nashik and District Vocational Education and Training Office, Trimbak Naka, Nashik

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Employment Fair will be held online from the 17th to the 21st of October and offline on the 19th of October from 09.00 am to 5.00 pm at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Satpur.

In this job fair, a total of 780 vacancies in 13 reputed companies have to be filled up through the offline process. It includes Nashik and Aurangabad district establishments -- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Nashik plant, posts - EPP traineeship, SSC and welder, electrician, fitter, mechanic motor vehicle, diesel mechanic for 100 posts.

Data Matix Global Services Ltd. posts - operator, B Com, M Com, MBA for 100 vacancies. Medplus Pharmacy, posts - customer service associate -20, pharmacist - 10 (total posts - 30). Nav Bharat Fertilizer, Aurangabad, posts- sales trainee-31, market development executive-05 (total posts-36),. Racemosa Energy India Pvt Ltd Nashik, post- ITI trainee engineer. Total posts-20. Mahindra CIE Staging Station, Nashik, post-apprentice, (100 vacant seats).

Bosch Limited, Nashik, post: diploma in trainee apprenticeship act, (100 posts), Perfect Protection Security AMP Manpower Services, Nashik, post: delivery executive, (50 posts).