Jewellers on token strike today against gold hallmarking

NASHIK: Jewellers in Nashik city will go on a token strike today (Aug 23) against the arbitrary implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery. The strike will be a part of the strike called by jewellers across the country. Mandatory gold hallmarking has come into force from June 16 in a phased manner.

The government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and union territories for the phase-1 implementation. Gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, was voluntary in nature so far.

Girish Navase, president of the Saraf Association, said, “It unanimously decided to observe a one-day token strike to protest the HUID (hallmark unique identification number) system. The Hallmark Act is essential for the purity and quality of gold, which has been welcomed by jewellers. However, the Central government is trying to bring back the HUID system. This law has made it difficult for jewellers to do business.”