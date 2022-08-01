Jeremy rewrites two Games records

BIRMINGHAM: Jeremy Lalrinnunga endured excruciating pain on his way to a sensational gold medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games as the teen sensation shattered two CWG weightlifting records, on Sunday.

The reigning Youth Olympic champion first bettered the snatch mark with a successful 140kg attempt and then lifted 160kg in clean and jerk to take his aggregate to 300kg, which is a new Games record in the men’s 67kg competition. A massive 7kg difference from his nearest rival Samoa’s Vaipava Ioane (127kg +166kg) summed up the dominance of the 19-year-old, who first made headlines by winning a historic gold at the Youth Olympics in 2018.