JEE must for technical entry in Army

NASHIK: Candidates seeking enrolment in the Indian Army under the technical entry scheme will have to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains. The Army has changed the eligibility criteria for candidates who are commissioned to Army after HSC. The JEE Main will be an additional requirement to the existing criteria of having studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics as major subjects in class 12 with 70 per cent marks.

Those who successfully clear the entrance are trained at Training Academy. The cadets on completing training are commissioned as a lieutenant. JEE Mains has been made obligatory for the TES-46 course, the Indian army has clarified. The online applications for TES-46 will open at joinindianarmy.nic.in by July-August. To be selected candidates have to clear a selection interview followed by a medical exam.