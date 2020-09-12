JEE Main results announced

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>The NTA has announced the results of the national level JEE Mains Entrance Examination (Paper-1, BE, B.Tech) for admission in reputed engineering and IIT colleges in the country. </p>.<p>In this exam, 24 students from all over the country have got 100 percentile. The aspirant Shashank Choubey has got the honour of coming first in the state. He had been ranked fifth nationally. <br><br>The JEE Mains examination was held from 1st to 6th September. Around 6.35 lakh students have appeared for the exam. The results of the exam can be viewed on the official websites <ins><a href="http://jeemain.nic.in/" rel="nofollow">jeemain.nic.in</a></ins> and <ins><a href="http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/" rel="nofollow">jeemain.nta.nic.in</a></ins>. <br><br>The JEE Main exam is held twice a year. The exam was held in January this year. CBT mode was used for JEE Main exam. <br><br>There are were 660 centers in 232 cities for this exam. Also 7, 629 CCTVs were activated. A total of 589 examination inspectors were appointed. In addition, 2500 jammers were installed.</p>.<p><em><strong>Students enrolled for the exam<br></strong><br>General Category - 3.91 lakh<br>EWS Category - 0.95 lakhs<br>SC category 0.97 lakh<br>ST category - 0.38 lakhs<br>ABC Category - 4.2 lakh<br><strong>Total - 10.23 lakh</strong></em></p>.<p><em><strong>This year's percentile<br></strong><br>Common Rank List-90.3765335<br>Economically Wicker-70.2435518<br>ABC-NCL-72.8887969<br>SC-50.1760245<br>ST-39.0696101<br>PWD-0.0618524<br></em></p>