Jayant Naiknavare new Police Commissioner of Nashik

NASHIK: In a major administrative reshuffle, Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has been transferred. Pandey will now work as Special Inspector General of Police in the Prevention of Violence against Women Department. Jayant Naiknavare will be the new Commissioner of Police for Nashik, the orders issued by State's Home Department stated. Earlier, Naiknavare held the position of Deputy Inspector General of Police, VIP security, Mumbai.

Due to the letter-bomb and various orders, Pandey was in constant discussion. A few days ago, Pandey had applied for a transfer. Various orders were issued by Pandey to enforce helmet rule, ban on loudspeaker, letter bomb in the revenue department, making permission mandatory for procession, banner etc.

Due to the action taken against Union Minister Narayan Rane, Pandey remained in the discussion. A prohibitory order was also issued against use of loudspeaker.

B G Shekhar promoted as Special IG of Police

In another administrative reshuffle, B G Shekhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nashik range, Nashik has been promoted as the Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik range, Nashik. The orders have been issued by the Director General of Police, Maharahtra State.