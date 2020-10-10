Jawans being sent in non-bulletproof trucks: Rahul

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the purchase of VVIP Boeing airplane, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (Saturday) said that while on one hand soldiers are being 'sent in non-bulletproof trucks to become martyrs', the government is buying a Rs 8,400 crore aircraft for the Prime Minister.</p>.<p>In a post on the social media, Gandhi said, 'Our jawans are being sent in non-bulletproof trucks to become martyrs while a Rs 8,400 crore airplane is being brought for the PM. Is this justice?' </p>