Curfew
Curfew
Deshdoot Times

Janta Curfew to be observed in Hotel Jatra area today

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

In view of rising number of Corona cases in city area, residents residing in hotel Jatra area will observe Janta Curfew today (Sept 26).

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com