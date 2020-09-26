Janta Curfew to be observed in Hotel Jatra area today

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>In view of rising number of Corona cases in city area, residents residing in hotel Jatra area will observe Janta Curfew today (Sept 26).</p>.<p>The Janta Curfew will be observed to break chain of Corona. People are seen crowding the prime market areas. Social distancing norms are also being flouted. This has led to rise in Corona cases.</p><p>The senior citizens Corona redressal committee in the area has appealed that shop keepers in Konark Nagar, Shriram Nagar, Vrindavan Nagar, Swami Samarth Nagar, hotel Jatra area, Nivrutti Nagar, Sharayu Park, Ganesh Colony, Bahinabai area, Mahalaxmi area, Ramnath Nagar, Adgaon Shivar and hotel Jatra-Nandur Road area should keep their shops closed. Citizens should also not to step out of their homes and provide their cooperation in making Janta Curfew as success.</p>