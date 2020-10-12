Jan Seva not Raj Satta, important for people's representatives: PM

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Monday) said that Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia dedicated her life to the poor and proved that for people's representatives, not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' was important.</p>.<p>'The Rajmata proved that public service, not royalty, is most important for public representatives,' said Modi paying tributes to the great personality.</p><p>The Prime Minister released commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honour of the Rajmata via video conferencing as part of her birth centenary celebrations.</p><p>Modi said Rajmata was the queen of a royal family, but she struggled to protect democracy, spending significant periods of her life in prison.</p><p>'We are witnesses to what she endured during the Emergency. There have been many occasions when posts were offered to her but she turned down with humility,' he said in his address.</p><p>'We are witness to what she endured during the Emergency. Rajmata lived life by connecting with the common people, the poor, and dedicated her life to them.</p><p>'It is necessary to take inspiration from Rajmata Ji's life journey, her life's message is relevant for today's generation, so it is necessary to talk about him again and again': he said.</p><p>He said, 'Once Atal ji and Advani ji had urged her to become the president of the Jana Sangh but she chose to serve the Jana Sangh as an activist.'</p><p>Modi said it is also a wonderful coincidence that the struggle she had fought for the construction of the Ramjanmabhoomi temple, her dream has also been fulfilled in the year of her birth centenary.</p><p>'A strong, secure, prosperous India was Rajmata's dream. We will fulfill these dreams with the success of a self-reliant India. Rajmata's inspiration is with us, her blessings are with us,' he said.</p><p>Modi maintained that by making a law against Triple Talaq, the country has taken forward Rajmata Scindia's vision of women empowerment.</p>