Jan 31st is the deadline to link aadhar card, ration card

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>In order to keep getting food grains beneficiaries eligible under the Public Distribution System (PDS), they need to link their aadhar card with the ration card. The government has given the deadline of seeding aadhar card with ration card till the end of this January. </p>.<p>Those beneficiaries who fail to link their aadhar card with ration card do not get food grains from February 1. The district has a total of 37 lakh ration beneficiaries. Beneficiaries should link their aadhar card and mobile number with ration card immediately to avail the benefit of the food grains, the district supplies department appealed. </p><p>The government will computerize the food and supplies department this year. Earlier, a PoS system was implemented to stop the food grains scam in the ration system. This led to transparency in the distribution of food grains. As a next step, it will now be mandatory to link the aadhar card and mobile number with the ration card. </p><p>Beneficiaries can link their aadhaar card and mobile number by visiting the nearby ration shop. The district has a total of 2,609 ration shops in 15 talukas. A total of 38 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes are present in the district. There are a total of 8.80 lakh beneficiaries of Antyodaya Yojana, while there are a total of 29 lakh beneficiaries of other schemes. </p><p>They get wheat, rice, and dal as per the planned quota per month. Beneficiaries have got a deadline of January 31 to link their aadhar card and mobile numbers to the ration card. Beneficiaries who do not link their aadhar card and mobile number will not be given ration after February 1, the district administration stated. The government aims to bring more transparency in the distribution of food grains by fully computerizing the public distribution system.</p>