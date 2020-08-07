Jal Pujan at Bhavali by Guardian Minister

NASHIK :

After Bhavali dam in Igatpuri getting filled with full capacity , Jal Pujan was performed by the Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

On the occasion Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Executive Engineer Sagar Shinde, Sub-Divisional Engineer Pramod Kulkarni, Tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule, Branch Engineer Suresh Jachak, Retired Branch Engineer Suhas Patil were present on the occasion.

The Bhavli Dam area received 2151 mm of rain till Friday and the Bhavli Dam with a total storage of 1434 million cubic feet was completely filled.

So far 948 cu-secs of water has been discharged from this dam, said Executive Engineer Sagar Shinde.